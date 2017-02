The Late Late Show presenter, James Corden, went head-to-head with Adam Lambert during last night’s episode claiming he would be a better front man for Queen. The sing off was nothing short of spectacular to watch.

Fans even took to Twitter to side with James:

I'm with @JKCorden he'd make a better front man for Queen than Adam Lambert. Lambert should be happy Corden is busy with the late late show. — Mylissa (@mylissafication) February 3, 2017