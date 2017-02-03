Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski & T.O. Star In T-Mobile Super Bowl Commercial

February 3, 2017 11:02 AM By Sybil Summers
Filed Under: ad, Justin Bieber, Rob Gronkowski, Super Bowl, T-mobile, T.O., Terrell Owens

Justin Bieber will appear in the upcoming T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial, oh yea Rob Gronkowski and T.O. are in the ad too.

Justin looks rather debonair in the ad in his Tuxedo as he explains to the audience he is a “Celebration Expert”.

He the teaches the audience the evolution of the celebration through the high five, football spike, the shimmy, and the shake, the shimmy shimmy shake. All of the moves are demonstrated by Gronk and T.O.

The ad is pretty hilarioius! Check it out in the video above.

