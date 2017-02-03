Mariah Carey Works Out In High Heels, Fishnets, & Panties

February 3, 2017 11:22 AM By Sybil Summers
Some days, we have no explanation for why celebrities do what they do, especially when it comes to Mariah Carey. Lately, Mimi has been somewhat unpredictable.

So the good news here, is that Mariah is all about fitness. She’s get in some cardio. The bad news is she’s not really wearing the right attire to get in a good burn.

Ok, let’s just break down this outfit real quick…high heels while climbing a ladder, fishnet panty hose, and panties!

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

And we can’t forget the cleavage!

We must we must … 😉 😘 @gunnarfitness

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Running amok. @gunnarfitness

A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Not one of those items arfe trainer approved. In fact, those heels seem downright dangerous. Plus we know you aren’t really working out! How? Your hair is down and you have on all of your makeup!

