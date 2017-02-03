NHL Celebrates Pro-LGBTQ Initiative ‘Hockey Is for Everyone’ This Month

The NHL league announced this week its inclusive “Hockey is for Everyone Month” initiative for February. The campaign will be conducted in partnership with You Can Play Project, an organization co-founded by Patrick Burke, a member of the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. The mission of You Can Play “works to ensure the safety and inclusion of all in sports – including LGBTQ athletes, coaches and fans.” Vice president of development for You Can Play, Jillian Svensson, announced in a press release recently, “This is making history. We got full top down support from the league, the PA and all 30 clubs. That has never been done before (with us),” In addition, select teams will also make one home game a You Can Play night to honor members of the LGBTQ community with ceremonial puck drops, features on local heroes, and anthem singers. Pride tape will be used during pregame warm-up.

Svensson also added, “To have this traction and to be able to come up with such a unified message is a testament to what the league is putting their stamp on and what they’re standing for.” This is yet another stride for inclusion and equality in pro sports leagues.