Nicki Minaj’s House Broken Into; $175,000 In Jewelry Stolen

Nicki Minaj spent some time away from her Los Angles home late last year recording some new music with Drake and Lil Wayne.

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:36am PST

While she was out-of-town, her house was ransacked and trashed, with burglars making off with $175,000 in jewelry and other stolen property.

Minaj’s house was “totally trashed” upon her return. Furniture was flipped over, and multiple items were knocked around the house. A source close to the situation told TMZ that the damage looked “personal,” with the burglars destroying “picture frames, perfume bottles, [and] furniture,” and even cutting up some of Minaj’s clothing.

Police have not named any suspects in the case yet, although with Minaj’s house is reportedly “equipped with security systems and closed circuit cameras,” so there is hope some of the activity was caught on camera.

The investigation is ongoing, and as of this time Minaj has not released a statement on the matter.

Via Cosmopolitan