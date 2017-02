Admit it. You’ve felt it, too. There’s just too much anger and hate online. So much so in fact that you just don’t want to even get online anymore for fear of what you’ll find in your newsfeed.

Wouldn’t it be nice if there was something that could bring us together? Something we could all agree on? Something you could share without fear of being blocked or unfriended?

Fear not, America. Patriotic Chicken is here for you.