Sharknado 5 Is Happening, Ian Ziering And Tara Reid Set To Reprise Roles

February 3, 2017 6:49 AM
There are a few things in life that are always constant: death, taxes, and a brand new Sharknado movie coming out every year.

Sharknado 5 is currently in the works for a release later this year, with stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid set to reprise their roles.  In the fifth installment, much of North America is in ruins thanks to the previous four shark tornadoes.  Fin Shepard (Ziering) and his crew must stop the sharknados before it becomes a global disaster.

Sharknado 5 is the working title right now, and it will film in more than five countries, and director of the previous four installments, Anthony C. Ferrante, is back for the fifth.

Via Variety

