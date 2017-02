As if we needed it, now there is another reason to watch the Super Bowl.

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the Netflix’s smash hit season 2 trailer will be one of the highly anticipated commercial spots during the game.

EW also has an exclusive image from the from the the teaser that shows the kids dressed as Ghost Busters:

The next season of Stranger Things will take place one year after the events of the first season, and will debut later this year on Netflix.