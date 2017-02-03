Texas Family Finds Rattlesnake in Toilent Then 23 More Around the House

February 3, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Abilene, nightmare, rattlesnakes, Surprise, Texas, toilet

A normal morning in this household turned into a nightmare when a Texas family discovered a rattlesnake in their toilet. Cassie McFadden’s son, Isac, discovered this creature initially. ““I found this big clump and I knew it was a snake,” Isac told WFMY News.  But this wasn’t the only creature slithering around their house. Turns out, after a thorough inspection by Big Country Snake Removal, there were twenty-three more rattlesnakes in their house. TWENTY-THREE. Did we say twenty-three already? Thirteen of those rattlesnakes were tucked away in a storm cellar and ten were underneath the house. Those plus the first one found in the toilet amount to a total of twenty-four snakes. Yikes! Big Country Snake Removal posted a message to its following about why snake inspections are important. “They rely heavily on their camouflage. This is simply how they survive. Just because you don’t see them doesn’t mean they aren’t there.” We will probably be double checking our toilets tonight before sleeping.

