World’s Longest Running Streak Ends at More Than 19,000 Consecutive Days

Former Olympian Ron Hill had been running at least a mile a day since just before Christmas. Christmas, 1964. To put it in perspective, The Beatles ‘I Feel Fine’ was just about to hit #1.
Last weekend, Hill – now 78 – wasn’t feeling well and made a monumental decision. He skipped his run.
Despite 10 broken bones and 2 knee surgeries, he’d run for 19,032 consecutive days. His average was 11.2 miles per day and included 115 marathons.
Hill competed at three Olympics for England – Tokyo in 1964, Mexico in 1968 and Munich in 1972 – before becoming a pioneer in sportswear for his use of synthetic fabrics he developed. You may be wearing such fabric right now!
Congratulations and thanks for being an inspiration, Mr. Hill!