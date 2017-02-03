World’s Longest Running Streak Ends at More Than 19,000 Consecutive Days

Former Olympian Ron Hill had been running at least a mile a day since just before Christmas. Christmas, 1964. To put it in perspective, The Beatles ‘I Feel Fine’ was just about to hit #1.

Last weekend, Hill – now 78 – wasn’t feeling well and made a monumental decision. He skipped his run.

The worlds greatest run streaker ends his streak. Due to ill health Ron has decided to take a day off. Streak total : 52 years & 39 days pic.twitter.com/BrNjAT115g — Ronhill (@Ronhill_UK) January 30, 2017

Despite 10 broken bones and 2 knee surgeries, he’d run for 19,032 consecutive days. His average was 11.2 miles per day and included 115 marathons.

Simply amazing! Former Olympian Ron Hill has ended a 52-year streak of running at least one mile every day. ▶️ https://t.co/wW23mojlL7 pic.twitter.com/s3Hh8R3CXz — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 1, 2017

Hill competed at three Olympics for England – Tokyo in 1964, Mexico in 1968 and Munich in 1972 – before becoming a pioneer in sportswear for his use of synthetic fabrics he developed. You may be wearing such fabric right now!

Congratulations and thanks for being an inspiration, Mr. Hill!