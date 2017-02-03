World’s Longest Running Streak Ends at More Than 19,000 Consecutive Days

February 3, 2017 2:15 PM By Tanner Kloven
Former Olympian Ron Hill had been running at least a mile a day since just before Christmas. Christmas, 1964. To put it in perspective, The Beatles ‘I Feel Fine’ was just about to hit #1.

Last weekend, Hill – now 78 – wasn’t feeling well and made a monumental decision. He skipped his run.

Despite 10 broken bones and 2 knee surgeries, he’d run for 19,032 consecutive days. His average was 11.2 miles per day and included 115 marathons.

Hill competed at three Olympics for England – Tokyo in 1964, Mexico in 1968 and Munich in 1972 – before becoming a pioneer in sportswear for his use of synthetic fabrics he developed. You may be wearing such fabric right now!

Congratulations and thanks for being an inspiration, Mr. Hill!

