Alessia Cara Nails Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj & Lorde Impressions On ‘The Tonight Show’

February 4, 2017 9:55 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: Alessia Cara, ariana grande, Lorde, Nicki Minaj, the tonight show starring jimmy fallon, Wheel Of Musical Impressions

This is hilarious!

Last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Alessia Cara played Wheel of Musical Impressions with Jimmy: and got everyone from Ariana Grande (“Skidamarink”) to Nicki Minaj (“Fresh Prince” theme).

But her best impression IMHO: Lorde (“Baa Baa Black Sheep”).  Watch it all above!

WOW!

