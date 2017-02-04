Alessia Cara Nails Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj & Lorde Impressions On ‘The Tonight Show’

This is hilarious!

Last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Alessia Cara played Wheel of Musical Impressions with Jimmy: and got everyone from Ariana Grande (“Skidamarink”) to Nicki Minaj (“Fresh Prince” theme).

But her best impression IMHO: Lorde (“Baa Baa Black Sheep”). Watch it all above!

WOW!

