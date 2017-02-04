Mariah Carey Burns Her Actual $250,000 Wedding Dress In Her New Music Video

February 4, 2017 6:00 AM By Mike Hatch
Filed Under: I Don't, James Packer, Mariah Carey, music video, wedding dress

To say Mariah Carey’s ticked off at her ex-fiancée James Packer in her new music video is an understatement.

As you can see by watching “I Don’t” above (the video just came out yesterday), Mariah apparently burns the actual wedding dress she was going to wear when the two were supposed to get married last year (feel free to fast-forward to the 3:38 mark to watch the burn).  It’s not a cheap dress, either: it’s a $250,000 custom-made Valentino dress that she bought before her cancelled Bora Bora wedding.

The kicker: the video was supposedly shot at Carey’s and Packer’s mansion in Calabasas.

Ouch.

Source: TMZ

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: or just check out my blog here!

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More from Mike Hatch
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live