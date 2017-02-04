Mariah Carey Burns Her Actual $250,000 Wedding Dress In Her New Music Video

To say Mariah Carey’s ticked off at her ex-fiancée James Packer in her new music video is an understatement.

As you can see by watching “I Don’t” above (the video just came out yesterday), Mariah apparently burns the actual wedding dress she was going to wear when the two were supposed to get married last year (feel free to fast-forward to the 3:38 mark to watch the burn). It’s not a cheap dress, either: it’s a $250,000 custom-made Valentino dress that she bought before her cancelled Bora Bora wedding.

The kicker: the video was supposedly shot at Carey’s and Packer’s mansion in Calabasas.

Ouch.

Source: TMZ

