We hate to ruin things but if you’re someone who just can’t wait through the whole game just to see your favorite commercials of the year then you’re in luck. Coming from our friends at superbowlcommercials.co is a handy list of every Super Bowl ad you’ll see tonight. Check out the full list here.

Our favorite commercial from this year’s Super Bowl ads is this hilarious Snickers ad featuring the one and only, Betty White.