Possible New Device From Netflix Could Take Your Binge Watching To New Laziness Heights

February 5, 2017 3:48 PM
A new device being worked on by Netflix’s engineers could be a whole new beginning to lazy binge watching.

Known as Mindflix, the company’s engineers constructed a makeshift device that allows viewers to choose what they want to watch using only their brainwaves.  Yes that’s right.  Watching what you want with only the use of your brainwaves.

The item is a modified version of a Muse headband, which is designed to monitor brain activity for meditation purposes outfitted with a motion sensor.

Now we do know the Muse can’t tell exactly what you are thinking, but only how much activity there is at any given time in your frontal lobe. So as far as we know, the device would currently only work for binary options.

However, this device does have an eerie similarity to some of the lazy tech people used in Wall-E.  Let’s just hope it never gets to that point!

