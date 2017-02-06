Check Out Zac Efron And His Speedo In The New Baywatch Trailer

February 6, 2017 3:51 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: AMP 103.7, Baywatch Movie, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Zac Efron

Everyone’s blushing after the last Baywatch trailer, which aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday. Zac Efron and The Rock are hitting the beach to fight crime and rescue people and maybe other lifeguard stuff.

It’s not really important, what is important is the end of the 30 second trailer. It ends with Efron tearing his pants off to reveal a skin tight American flag speedo.

This already famous piece of swimwear has been dubbed the ‘freedom’ speedo and there’s probably a lot of people out there hoping that the ‘freedom’ speedo becomes a staple of Efrons from now on.

Via ET Online

