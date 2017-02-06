Flaming Hot Cheeto Bagels Are a Thing Now

You gotta love how food is ever changing, ever evolving, ever innovating. Here’s a new bagel to step up your bagel game. The Bagel Nook, a bagel shop in New Jersey, is known for its unique bagel creations. Owner Alex Berkowitz is always thinking of ways to add some “spice” to the menu and change things up. Best known for their Oreo Overload Bagel, the shop has also created bagels like the Fruity Pebble bagel and Coco Puff bagel. We’ve got to admit though, this is the craziest creation yet. Berkowitz said in an interview with Mashable, “The idea of the Flaming Hot Cheeto Bagel was developed because most of our bagels are sweet. We first started with a savory spinach garlic, then decided that was too common. We then needed to up the anti with savory and hot. So the Flaming Hot Cheeto with ghost pepper cream cheese was introduced. ” If you’re wondering whether people eat these bagels or not the shop sells out of them every day. If you dare, The Bagel Nook’s sells their bagels online through their website. They also ship nationwide.