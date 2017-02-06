How Lady Gaga Faked Her Big Jump

Lady Gaga stunned everyone when she jumped hundreds of feet off the roof of the NRG Stadium suspended by only a harness and a few cables. Well as it turns out there was a little bit of smoke and mirrors involved.

The jump was actually prerecorded. Gaga actually started half way in the air and then descended. Now we’re not trashing Gaga here, what she did was actually pretty awesome and not to mention she gave an amazing halftime show.

Even though it was prerecorded, which was done for logistical purposes like rain and timing, she did get all the way up on the roof and make the big jump on her own, it just wasn’t in real time. Check out this video from inside the stadium.

