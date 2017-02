Maggie Aldridge, the 8-year-old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears and niece of Britney Spears, was involved in a serious ATV accident on Sunday. Her ATV flipped over and threw her into an adjacent lake where she was submerged for a number of minutes.

Maggie was rescued, unconscious, and taken to a local hospital and from there airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans. Sources report that Aldridge is in a critical but stable condition.

Via TMZ