Kristen Stewart Calls Herself “So Gay,” Drops An F-Bomb During SNL Monologue

Kristen Stewart has previously talked about her recent relationships with other women, but during her episode hosting Saturday Night Live, Stewart, for the first time, publicly referred to herself as “gay” during her opening monologue.

Stewart’s relationships have always been highly publicised, since she dated Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. Since then, she’s discussed dating other women, and how this has allowed her to be more open with herself about her relationships. She said last year in an interview with Elle UK, “To hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

Towards the end of her monologue as well, Stewart committed probably the biggest SNL “no-no” the show has, by dropping an F-bomb. Since the show actually is live, the censors didn’t have enough time to catch the flub. Stewart jokingly said after the mistake that she would never be invited back again after that!

