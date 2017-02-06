Nicholas Cage’s Son Weston Arrested For DUI

February 6, 2017 2:15 PM By Tanner Kloven
Filed Under: Car Accidents, DUI, Nicholas Cage, Weston Cage

Weston Cage, son of Nicholas Cage, was driving in San Fernando Valley around noon Saturday and was involved in a minor fender-bender, according to TMZ.

After Weston exchanged info with the driver, he thought police were on the way… and bolted!

According to authorities who spoke with TMZ, Weston cage was about a mile from the crash scene, lost control of his vehicle, drove into a lawn, crashed into a row of mailboxes, drove across the lawn, crashed into a street sign, eventually hit a tree, and lost a tire.

Weston was arrested, taken to a hospital, and booked for DUI.

