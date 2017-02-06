Three Astronomical Events Will Light Up The Sky On Friday

We’re getting pretty luck with 2017. We already had a huge meteor shower and now there’s going to be a combination of three different events which should make the sky really something to look up at this weekend.

The first and most common of these events is the ‘Snow Moon’, which is simply a large full moon in February, named because this is when the most snow falls out of the year.

Next there is a lunar eclipse, which is not to be confused with a solar eclipse. A lunar eclipse is when the earth blocks the sun and stops light from reaching the moon. This causes the moon to turn red.

Finally, there is a comet which will be visible this weekend. The comet is called “The New Year Comet,” or Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdušáková, and only comes around ever five and a quarter years.

Check out the video above for a reminder of how awesome lunar eclipses are.

Via Elite Daily