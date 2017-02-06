Top 10 Crazy Mistakes Job Seekers Made During Interviews In 2016

Late last year, CareerBuilder.com polled 2,600 HR resource professionals and hiring managers for their annual list of peculiar behaviors/oddities of job interview candidates.
Blowing a job interview is easy… and here are their 2016 Top 10 Crazy Mistakes Job Candidates Made During An Interview (in no particular order)
- man called his wife to ask her if the starting salary was enough before continuing the interview
- brought childhood toys to the interview
- when asked why she should become part of the team, she said her hair was perfect
- bragged about being in the local newspaper for alleged theft
- ate a pizza he brought with him
- ate crumbs off the table
- asked where the nearest bar was located
- invited the interviewer to dinner afterward
- state that if the interview wanted to get to heaven, she would hire him
- asked the interviewer why her aura didn’t like her
What’s the craziest thing you’ve witnessed during a job interview?