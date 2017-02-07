Baylor University Coach in Trouble for Sex As Usual

Baylor University athletic coach, Brandon Washington was arrested yesterday morning in a prostitution sting.

McLennan County Sheriffs Department arrested the Baylor coach at a local hotel on solicitation of a prostitute.

Washington was the athletic department’s strength coach; however, was terminated upon the university learning of his arrest.

The arrest comes in the middle of yet another sexual assault scandal that has rocked the university for almost two years. The scandal has led to the firings of head football coach, as well as the former university president.