‘Catch Me Outside’ Girl Gets Into A Flight On Airline

Danielle Bregoli, the famous teen from Dr.Phil, you know the “catch me outside girl, who became an internet meme sensation overnight, is back at it again.

Bregoli and her mom were boarding a Spirit Airlines flight out of LAX. The mom was struggling with her overhead carry on, due to a foot injury, when another passenger got angry. The passenger put her hands on the mother and that’s when Danielle stepped in.

The passenger went as far as to shout insults and even spit at Danielle mom while she was lashing out.

Later the woman made a ‘citizen’s arrest’ and authorities arrived shortly to escort all three women off the plane. No one is pressing charges and they agreed lawyers will handle the situation.

You can check out the video below (NSFW):

Via Barstool Sports