Cheeto Shaped Like Harambe Sells For $100K On Ebay

The auction is over and the price has been set. For the low, low bid of $100,000 American, one lucky Ebay user is taking home a Flaming Hot Cheeto that slightly resembles the deceased cult hero, Harambe the Gorilla.

A Cheeto that looks like ‘Harambe’ is selling for almost $100,000 on Ebay…so if you have been looking to honor him…buy it! pic.twitter.com/Z1g23e3Oht — Cal&Co. (@CalandCo) February 7, 2017

The seller, Ebay user “valuestampsinc,” described how he discovered the cheeto one fateful day, while enjoying a bag of the puffed snacks. He wrote in the original listing for the cheeto, “I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.”

Harambe has grown bigger than he ever was after he was unceremoniously put down when a toddler fell into his enclosure. He is now a “tongue-in-cheek” icon, with a Canadian hockey team creating jerseys, a thoroughbred race horse being named Harambe, and a solid few even writing in Harambe for President.

Missed our #HockeyForHarambe game worn jersey auction last night? Head over to https://t.co/i9G7eeUVrv and place your order on one now! pic.twitter.com/QxekoFXAIe — Trenton Golden Hawks (@OJHLGoldenHawks) October 20, 2016

Via USA Today