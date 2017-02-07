Cheeto Shaped Like Harambe Sells For $100K On Ebay

The auction is over and the price has been set. For the low, low bid of $100,000 American, one lucky Ebay user is taking home a Flaming Hot Cheeto that slightly resembles the deceased cult hero, Harambe the Gorilla.
The seller, Ebay user “valuestampsinc,” described how he discovered the cheeto one fateful day, while enjoying a bag of the puffed snacks. He wrote in the original listing for the cheeto, “I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.”
Harambe has grown bigger than he ever was after he was unceremoniously put down when a toddler fell into his enclosure. He is now a “tongue-in-cheek” icon, with a Canadian hockey team creating jerseys, a thoroughbred race horse being named Harambe, and a solid few even writing in Harambe for President.
Via USA Today