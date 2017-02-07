Cheeto Shaped Like Harambe Sells For $100K On Ebay

February 7, 2017 5:49 AM
Filed Under: Auction, bid, cheetos, Ebay, flaming hot, food, Gorilla, harambe, ridiculous, snacks

The auction is over and the price has been set.  For the low, low bid of $100,000 American, one lucky Ebay user is taking home a Flaming Hot Cheeto that slightly resembles the deceased cult hero, Harambe the Gorilla.

The seller, Ebay user “valuestampsinc,” described how he discovered the cheeto one fateful day, while enjoying a bag of the puffed snacks.  He wrote in the original listing for the cheeto, “I opened up a bag of Flamin Hot Cheetos and as soon as I looked inside I came across this unique Cheetos that looks like Harambe the gorilla.”

Harambe has grown bigger than he ever was after he was unceremoniously put down when a toddler fell into his enclosure.  He is now a “tongue-in-cheek” icon, with a Canadian hockey team creating jerseys, a thoroughbred race horse being named Harambe, and a solid few even writing in Harambe for President.

Via USA Today

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live