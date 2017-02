How did we miss this? Did you know that Chick-fil-a serves heart-shaped biscuits for Valentine’s Day?

Actually, they’ve been doing this for years! How cute is that! Such a great idea! Not to mention a chicken biscuit might be the greatest Valentine’s Day gift of all time.

Because @ChickfilA @cfahullstreet had heart shaped biscuits today… 😍 Perfect start to the weekend! pic.twitter.com/UjaTp5yPlE — Laura Ashley (@LauraAshley30) February 13, 2016

Love, love, LOVE!!!!!!!!