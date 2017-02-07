Flight Attendant Saves 14-Year-Old Girl From Sex Trafficker With A Note In The Bathroom

Shelia Fedrick, a flight attendant on Alaska Airlines, is a hero after she managed to save a young girl from a sex trafficker.

While on a flight from Seattle to San Fransisco, Fedrick couldn’t help but notice a well dress older man accompanied by a disheveled 14 or 15-year-old girl. Call it instinct or a gut feeling, but there was something about these two that Fedrick couldn’t overlook. Throughout the flight, Fedrick would ask the girl questions, only to have them answered by the older man.

Shorty after the man became defensive, Fedrick managed to sneak a note into the bathroom for the girl. We aren’t exactly sure how Fedrick managed to tell the girl to get to the bathroom, but eventually the girl made her way to the restroom, where she left behind another note saying she needed help.

Fedrick immediately notified the pilot, who called the police. Officers were waiting for the two upon landing.

Apparently, Fedrick still keeps in touch with the girl, who is currently in college.