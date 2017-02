Fashion of the future, with the help of our… smartphone?

Yes, by carrying our phones for a week, technology is about to customize our wardrobes.

The Data Dress app will monitor daily activity – how much we walk, sit, and run – plus the weather in which we do such, to create a dress with a unique pattern. Shape, cut, color and details will be uber personalized.

Google is using data to help design the perfect dress https://t.co/5DyaoKiwnM pic.twitter.com/a004YHSNxn — Jorge isaac cabezas (@viralNewsman) February 7, 2017

The app is being tested now. Dresses will start around $99.

No shopping – no trying on? Dang, sign me up!