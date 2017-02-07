Internet Jerks Are Actually Body Shaming Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga hands down gave one of the best Superbowl shows ever! However, there were a few too many people watching her stomach rather than her unbelievable performance.
Believe it or not, there are people trying to throw shade at Lady Gaga’s body! Here are just a few comments from social media…
I saw @poweredbyicecream post — and felt obligated to speak about this. For those of you who think it's okay to pick apart the way Lady GaGa's body looked for her halftime performance: I hope you realize that people like YOU are the reason why women fall into eating disorders, feel obligated to starve themselves, or stand in front or mirrors and pick themselves apart, day after day. STOP attacking women's bodies. We as women are NOT an object to be targeted. And shoutout to Lady GaGa for feeling damn confident and rocking that stage no matter what anyone thought about her body. She looked beautiful. She gave one hell of a performance. SHE OWNED IT. I'd love to see these trolls perform for 20 or so minutes, sing vocals and hit chords like that, all while dancing in front of millions like she did. Because the truth of the matter is: they wouldn't have too much to say about "her body" after that. #ladygaga #women
Seriously people! Shut up! Gaga looked amazing! And of course her Little Monsters shut it down real quick!
Yep, she’s flawless. We love you Gaga!