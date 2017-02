For those of you who missed it, Jamie Lynn Spears daughter and niece of Britney Spears, Maggie Aldridge was involved in a horrible ATV accident, when she was flung from the vehicle and submerged in a nearby lake for several minutes.

Well now Maggie is on the road to recovery. She regained consciousness on Tuesday and the doctors removed the ventilator. She is still on oxygen but reports say the 8-year-old sustained no neurological damage.

Via TMZ