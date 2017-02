Just confirmed, Katy Perry will be performing at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. She is also rumored to be performing a new single.

The artist posted a time-lapse of a Spotify billboard with her on it going up with the date February 10. She also posted on Instagram debuting her new look featuring a blonde bob and a big pink jacket. Perry joins Adele, Metallica, Carrie Underwood, John Legend, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Demi Lovato and Keith Urban among the performances set for Sunday night.

💙NEW CLUE: FEB 10 💙 A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:46am PST