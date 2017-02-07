Lady Gaga to Appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Nine

Stop everything! Lady Gaga will be on RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine. A while back, August 14, 2013 to be exact, pop star Gaga tweeted at RuPaul asking if she could be a judge on the drag race, “I started out in these club, these women taught me how to serve!” Well, her wish now came true, along with thousands of other fans freaking out. Both RuPaul and Lady Gaga announced the star’s appearance on the upcoming season along with a short clip of what to expect. It’s gonna be a good one!

Of course, fans went wild with this announcement. The series is expected to premiere early this summer.