Lady Gaga to Appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Nine

February 7, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Lady Gaga, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race, Summer 2017

Stop everything! Lady Gaga will be on RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine. A while back, August 14, 2013 to be exact, pop star Gaga tweeted at RuPaul asking if she could be a judge on the drag race, “I started out in these club, these women taught me how to serve!” Well, her wish now came true, along with thousands of other fans freaking out. Both RuPaul and Lady Gaga announced the star’s appearance on the upcoming season along with a short clip of what to expect. It’s gonna be a good one!

 

Of course, fans went wild with this announcement. The series is expected to premiere early this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live