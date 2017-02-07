M. Night Shyamalan Announces “Split” Sequel Following Third Week Topping Box Office

February 7, 2017 6:15 AM
Filed Under: dissociative identy disorder, James McAvoy, M. Night Shyamalan, sequel, split, unbreakable

Split has topped the box office charts for three weeks now, earning a reported $100 million, and although not officially announced, director M. Night Shyamalan teased that he is in the process of writing a sequel to the horror film.

SPOILERS AHEAD!!

At the end of Split, we learned that is actually a continuation of Shyamalan’s 2000 hit Unbreakable.  He told USA Today that this third picture would tie all three films together.  He said, “I do feel it’s important to keep making these original movies, that’s what I do, but I don’t mind this unusual trilogy existing in the group.”

Via CNN

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live