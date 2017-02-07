M. Night Shyamalan Announces “Split” Sequel Following Third Week Topping Box Office

Split has topped the box office charts for three weeks now, earning a reported $100 million, and although not officially announced, director M. Night Shyamalan teased that he is in the process of writing a sequel to the horror film.

I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag. I can't tell you what it is, but If you've seen #Split… — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 4, 2017

SPOILERS AHEAD!!

At the end of Split, we learned that is actually a continuation of Shyamalan’s 2000 hit Unbreakable. He told USA Today that this third picture would tie all three films together. He said, “I do feel it’s important to keep making these original movies, that’s what I do, but I don’t mind this unusual trilogy existing in the group.”

