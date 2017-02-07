Retired Dallas Police Chief David Brown Has A New Book, And We Finally Have A Glimpse At The Cover

Former police chief David Brown may be retired, but that doesn’t mean he has plans to slow down anytime soon.

After stepping down from his post last October, Brown has become a national talking head, signing a deal with ABC News where he will be a key contributor to topics such as the relationship and interaction between local and federal law enforcement.

He has also written a book, due to be released this upcoming June, and we finally have a glimpse at the brand new cover.

Revealing the cover for @ChiefDavidBrown's new book "Called To Rise," from Ballantine Books, out June 6th, 2017. pic.twitter.com/BpFjmhOIpf — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 6, 2017

The description for the book is as follows, according to its Amazon page:

“The Dallas police chief who inspired a nation with his compassionate, community-focused response to the killing of five of his officers shares his uplifting personal story and a blueprint for the future of policing.”

Via D Magazine