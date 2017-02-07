Taxi Drivers Blames Speeding On Passengers Farts

“If anything, I could say that this cab was rare. But I thought, “Nah, forget it.” – “Yo, home to Bel-Air.” I pulled up to the house about 7 or 8. And I yelled to the cabbie, “Yo home smell ya later.”

After police in southern England stopped a taxi driver for speeding, he blamed the passenger’s nasty farts for going over the speed limit.

Unfortunately, for him, the Dorset Traffic Police buy his excuse and awarded him a $135 ticket, plus posted the story on their facebook page with the hashtag #NiceTryDidntWork