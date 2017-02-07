Woman Finds Amazing Way To Help People With Dementia

February 7, 2017 4:41 PM By Tanner Kloven
Li Cross of Granbury Tx. has been making fidget mats specially designed to help people suffering from dementia. These mats are hand made place mats with special pockets, zippers, keychains, and other items sewn into them. The idea is to give patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia something simple to touch.

Cross, who first hears about the idea after her own father’s death due to dementia, explained the mats:

“I want them to all have something they can touch and play with, and, if you know someone with dementia, often they don’t even know what they’re doing. Often it’s a sense of touch and a memory might strike when they see it.”

She started making the mats and giving them out for free to health care providers in Granbury and quickly received numerous thank you notes, some even saying their loved ones spoke or smiled for the first time in a long time.

Li claims, “”When I started getting the feedback from patient’s families, that’s when I realized this is my mission. I have to do this.” Since then she has received donations to help her continue making the mats and she encourages other to help make similar mats.

Via NBC DFW

