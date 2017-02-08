11 Hottest Celeb Siblings

February 8, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: celebs, good looks, siblings

You know their siblings, you have seen their movies, listen to their music, bought the products their selling, but you probably did not know that those celebs share their good genes some their siblings. (In some cases, the unknown sibling is hotter than the Hollywood star! Whaaat!!! )

Here is a list of the top 11 hottest celeb siblings.

via GIPHY

Daniel McAdams- Rachel McAdams younger brother

Happy Brother's Day! Feliz dia do irmão! Rachel & Daniel McAdams. 💞 #RachelMcAdams #Brothers #DanielMcAdams #irmaos

A photo posted by Rachel McAdams BR (@rachelmcadamsbrasil) on

Dylan Efron- Zac Efron’s younger brother

#brothers

A photo posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Gemma Styles- Harry Styles older sister

Anwar Hadid- Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother

A photo posted by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on

Sebastian Theroux- Justin Theroux younger brother

Omg I can't take the hotness. Maybe if we got together, I'd become Jen's sister-in-law too! Sound like a plan? Xx #sebastiantheroux

A photo posted by 🌺😊Abigail and Shauna😊🌺 (@_jenandfriends_) on

Alex Watson- Emma Watson younger brother

#alexwatson

A photo posted by Alex Watson (@alexwatson_) on

Rajad Fenty- Rihanna’s brother

Family time #pool @badgalriri

A photo posted by Rajad Fenty (@rjfenty96) on

Lottie Moss- Kate Moss younger sister

With one of my FAVE @bulgariofficial bags in this new picture of me from @harpersbazaar_ru 💋

A photo posted by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on

Eric Lively- Blake Lively’s brother

Friends, food, summer patios… #I💛NYC @bartek4u @yumikim

A photo posted by Eric Lively (@eric_lively) on

Nathan Reed- Nikki Reed’s brother

Sheer joy, when you've made it to the top of #halfdome.

A photo posted by Nathan Reed (@nathanaugustreed) on

Rafaella Dos Santos- Neymar Jr.’s younger sister

☀️

A photo posted by @rafaella on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live