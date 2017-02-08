You know their siblings, you have seen their movies, listen to their music, bought the products their selling, but you probably did not know that those celebs share their good genes some their siblings. (In some cases, the unknown sibling is hotter than the Hollywood star! Whaaat!!! )

Here is a list of the top 11 hottest celeb siblings.



Daniel McAdams- Rachel McAdams younger brother

Happy Brother's Day! Feliz dia do irmão! Rachel & Daniel McAdams. 💞 #RachelMcAdams #Brothers #DanielMcAdams #irmaos A photo posted by Rachel McAdams BR (@rachelmcadamsbrasil) on Sep 5, 2016 at 1:21pm PDT

Dylan Efron- Zac Efron’s younger brother

#brothers A photo posted by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Jul 6, 2015 at 7:51pm PDT

Gemma Styles- Harry Styles older sister

Anwar Hadid- Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother

A photo posted by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Jan 9, 2017 at 4:43am PST

Sebastian Theroux- Justin Theroux younger brother

Omg I can't take the hotness. Maybe if we got together, I'd become Jen's sister-in-law too! Sound like a plan? Xx #sebastiantheroux A photo posted by 🌺😊Abigail and Shauna😊🌺 (@_jenandfriends_) on Dec 15, 2013 at 4:07pm PST

Alex Watson- Emma Watson younger brother

#alexwatson A photo posted by Alex Watson (@alexwatson_) on Mar 18, 2012 at 6:59am PDT

Rajad Fenty- Rihanna’s brother

Family time #pool @badgalriri A photo posted by Rajad Fenty (@rjfenty96) on Dec 28, 2013 at 8:51am PST

Lottie Moss- Kate Moss younger sister

With one of my FAVE @bulgariofficial bags in this new picture of me from @harpersbazaar_ru 💋 A photo posted by Lottie Moss (@lottiemossxo) on Jan 25, 2017 at 12:40am PST

Eric Lively- Blake Lively’s brother

Friends, food, summer patios… #I💛NYC @bartek4u @yumikim A photo posted by Eric Lively (@eric_lively) on Jul 1, 2015 at 7:00pm PDT

Nathan Reed- Nikki Reed’s brother

Sheer joy, when you've made it to the top of #halfdome. A photo posted by Nathan Reed (@nathanaugustreed) on Aug 24, 2015 at 6:18am PDT

Rafaella Dos Santos- Neymar Jr.’s younger sister