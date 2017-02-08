Barack Obama And Richard Branson Face Each Other In A Test Of Water Sport Skill! (Video)

How good does it feel to be Barack Obama right about now, or really any former President out of office? The weight of being the man in charge of the most powerful nation on Earth takes its toll for however many years you lead the charge, and to finally have all that off of your shoulders has to feel like something else.

During his time away from Washington, Obama decided to partake in a little athletic competition with his friend, Virgin billionaire, Richard Branson. In a post on Virgin.com, Branson wrote that they “decided to set up a friendly challenge: Could Barack learn to kitesurf before I learned to foilboard? We agreed to have a final day battle to see who could stay up the longest.”

They each trained for a few days in their respective skill, and then the challenge was on!

Branson wrote os his sound defeat in the post saying, “We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 metres, three feet above the water. I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory.”

Via CNN