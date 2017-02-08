Blondie and Garbage Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

By Amanda Wicks

They might come from different generations, but Blondie and Garbage have a lot in common, and they’ll be teaming up for a co-headlining tour later this summer.

Related: Listen to Blondie’s New Song ‘Fun” from Upcoming Album ‘Pollinator’

The Rage and Rapture Tour kicks off in Saratoga, California on July 5th and wraps up in Dallas, Texas on August 12th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10 am local time, and more information can be found at each venue’s website.

Besides touring together, both Blondie and Garbage have new projects coming out in 2017. Blondie will be releasing a new album Pollinator on May 5th while Garbage has a coffee table book This is the Noise that Keeps Me Awake due out July 4th.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

7/5 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

7/7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

7/8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl Concert Theater

7/12 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

7/14 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center Amphitheatre

7/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

7/19 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs Hotel & Casino

7/21 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino-Mystic Showroom

7/22 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

7/25 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

7/26 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre For Performing Arts

7/28 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

7/29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/30 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

8/1 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

8/2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

8/5 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheater

8/8 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live Arena

8/9 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

8/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live

8/12 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom