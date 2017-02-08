Canine Corner: Lyla

Lyla is a three-year-old, 25-lb. black terrier mix. Lyla’s story is like so many other shelter dogs. She was abandoned at a high kill shelter by the only family she ever knew. She was scared, confused and heartbroken. She became withdrawn and reclusive because she was no longer in her safe, secure home environment and was now in a cold, concrete and noisy shelter. She was constantly overlooked because she’s a black dog and because she didn’t “show well” since she was so frightened in her new situation. She would simply ball herself into the corner of her kennel when someone came to see her. Heartbreaking!

Lyla is now with Legacy Humane Society in a loving foster home while she looks for her new family. One of their wonderful fosters, Christie, pulled Lyla the day she was scheduled to be euthanized. As soon as Lyla walked through the doors of the shelter and into the open air, she transformed into a completely different dog. She was full of personality, exuberance and love. Her foster mom says she is one of the smartest and most well-behaved dogs she’s ever known. It just goes to show you how many wonderful dogs are out there just waiting to be given a second chance and how it’s a good reminder not to be quick to overlook the scared, frightened ones.

Once Lyla was safe and warm, her true personality came out! She is an absolute love bug, happy and friendly. She is super smart and eager to please. She likes kids, walks, toys, and her new bed!

Lyla is crate- and house- trained and she gets along with other doggies and cats. She is up-to-date on vaccinations, and she has been spayed. She is also heartworm-negative.

If you are looking for a new furbaby to add to your family, please complete our online application: http://legacyhumanesociety.org/adoptfoster/adoption-application/

Check out happy Lyla in action:

You can see all of the LHS dogs available for adoption or make a tax-deductible donation here.

