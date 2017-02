The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, is opening a youth Football camp. which will start up this summer. The camp will be held from June 24-25 in Corinth’s Lake Dallas High School.

The camp will be organized by ProCamps Worldwide, who are organized Janson Witten’s camp. The camp is open to both boys and girls grades 1-8 and will cost $249 per camper.

Via NBC DFW