Did Vogue Photoshop Gigi Hadid’s Hand To Make Ashley Graham Look Thinner?

The March issue of Vogue is supposed to celebrate beauty of all types, and the cover features Adowa Aboah, Liu Wen, Vittoria Ceretti, Imaan Hammam, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Ashley Graham.
But rather than celebrating beauty of all types, the magazine seems to be stirring up some Photoshop controversy.
Here is the cover in question:
Notice anything strange? Take a closer look at Gigi Hadid’s hand:
It appears they Vogue might have Photoshopped Gigi’s hand to cover up Ashley Graham’s “belly”. And people on social media are upset about it:
However upon further review, Buzzfeed noticed that the photo might not actually be Photoshopped. Are those Gigi’s fingers Photoshopped or his Ashley’s Hand actually wrapped around her stomach:
So what do you think? Has the photo been altered, or is it just bad body placement? Let us know in the poll below.