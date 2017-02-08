Fans Across the World Are Finding Katy Perry’s Disco Balls

Katy Perry has launched a global disco ball map to celebrate her new single. In a campaign that’s quite literal, fans around the world have been finding her disco balls chained to certain places and getting a sneak preview of the new track, Chained To The Rhythm (see what she did there). The pop star has urged her fans to “Leave your bubble (and bring your headphones).” Out of the many creative measures artists have taken to promote their music, this is definitely a unique way.

