Have You Tried The Taco Cleanse?

February 8, 2017 5:05 PM
Filed Under: cleanse, Diet, Healthy, taco cleanse, tacos

OMG our dreams just came true.

@janessapk knows how to #tacocleanse ======> @janessapk:Soy Curl Tacos 😍 😍 😍 @ofrootsandblooms

A photo posted by The Taco Cleanse (@tacocleanse) on

This is an actual cleanse we have no problem getting behind. We can promise we will not cheat.

The Taco Cleanse is a month long plan that involves in tacos, and only tacos, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Can you say YUMMYYYY!!!

According to the authors of the plan, the cleanse “rewards your body with what it naturally craves” and makes waking up in the morning easier, thanks to “new enthusiasm when you know your day is going to start with a breakfast taco.”

Hungry GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Even Jennifer Aniston is on the diet!

Ok, so there is one drawback to the cleanse if you are a carnivore, the diet is completely vegan. But still… TACOS!

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Play.It
Radio.com App

Listen Live