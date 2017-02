Conor Maynard is a YouTube sensation from the U.K. who took on Brad Simpson, lead singer of The Vamps in a head-to-head competition to see just how many songs they can sing over the beat of Ed Sheeran’s hit “Shape of You.”

With the familiar tune playing in the background, the two went back and forth with each other, covering all sorts of artists like TLC, Beyoncé, Drake, Sia, and Shawn Mendes.

Check out the video below!

Via Billboard