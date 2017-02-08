Lady Gaga Responds To Body Shaming Internet Jerks

February 8, 2017 3:15 PM
As we all know, Lady Gaga killed it during the Super Bowl haltime show, but some jerks on the internet were body shaming her about her appearance. Well Gaga has responded.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” she wrote on Instagram in the caption.

“No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed. Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga,” She added.

Great response Gaga! Don’t let those internet trolls get you down!

