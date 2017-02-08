Mike Napoli Agrees To One-Year Deal To Return To Rangers

Free agent Mike Napoli is set to begin his third stint with our Texas Rangers.

The 35-year-old has tentatively agreed on a one-year contract that would see the 2012 All Star return to the team where he made his first World Series appearance with in 2011. He last played for the team in 2015 after a trade with the Boston Red Sox. Last season, he was a huge part of the Cleveland Indians, hitting a career-tying 34 home runs while helping lead them to the World Series.

While we might remember him as a catcher, he will most likely fill the giant hole we have at first base after Prince Fielder had to prematurely retire due to injuries and Mitch Moreland signed a deal with the Red Sox.

The two sides have agreed in principle to a contract, and all it depends on now is a physical.

Via USA Today