These ‘Stranger Things’ Baseball Jerseys Are Glorious

Minor league baseball team from Alabama, Montgomery Biscuits, will be sporting some of the coolest baseball jerseys we’ve ever seen for their “Stranger Things Fright Night” event this summer. The front of the jersey will feature the team’s name in the iconic glowing text from the series over a spooky wooded backdrop. These jerseys will be created by Imaginary Forces in Los Angeles. The cool part about all of this is that all jerseys worn will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to local charities. There will also be themed video and audio content throughout the game. Sounds like an event for everyone!

Stranger Things Season 2 premieres on Halloween. Get prepped with a custom Stranger Things jersey on July 7! pic.twitter.com/6MnEAU4IR8 — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) February 6, 2017