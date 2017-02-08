This Is What Happens When Your Camera’s Shutter Speed Is Faster Than the Blink Of An Eye

February 8, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Blink, Creepy, Shutter Speed

Do we have any camera experts out there? Does anyone know what happens when your camera’s shutter speed is faster than the blink of an eye?

Quick history lesson on shutter speed. It’s just a fancy word for exposure time or how long the film is exposed to light. The faster the speed, the better quality of the photo. The longer the shutter stays open creates potential for a blur.

Ok, now back to the original question. What happens when your shutter speed is faster than the blink of an eye? In this case, you get a picture of a little boy with his eyes closed in real life and his eyes open in his reflection.

When you blink faster than the shutter of your camera..

 

We understand that this is probably pretty common for photographers, but honestly, it’s creepy as hell!

