Ardmore Police arrested a 45-year-old man, Jerry Swanson, when he approached a troupe of Girl Scouts selling cookies. Swanson asked if he could trade vodka for Girl Scout cookies. Swanson was reportedly very drunk, and completely unaware of what was going on.

Luckily no one was hurt and police took the man into custody, practically carrying him to their squad car.

Via Barstool Sports